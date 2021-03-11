Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $185.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.46 million to $186.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY opened at $167.08 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

