Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

