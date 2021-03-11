PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 6%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 3,407,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,817,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

