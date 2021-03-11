Paul Hutchinson Acquires 17,799 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Paul Hutchinson bought 17,799 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,510.96 ($13,222.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

