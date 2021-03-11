Paul Hutchinson Acquires 17,799 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Paul Hutchinson bought 17,799 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,510.96 ($13,222.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

