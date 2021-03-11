Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 20,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

