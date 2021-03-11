Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $34,186.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,256 shares of company stock worth $11,738,527. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.17. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

