PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $123.98 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $123.98 million and $1.55 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068983 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.