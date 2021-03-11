Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

