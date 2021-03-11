Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

