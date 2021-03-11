Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. Palomar has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

