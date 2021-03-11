Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PTC were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

