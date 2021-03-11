Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys Shares of 1,100 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

