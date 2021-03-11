Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 7.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 98,928,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 93,174,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

