Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £105.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).
