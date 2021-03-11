Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £105.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

