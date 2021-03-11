PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 300.7% in February

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 300.7% from the February 11th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRFX opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. PainReform has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.11% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

