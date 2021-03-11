Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PCRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. 288,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,494. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.