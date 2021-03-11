P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. REGENXBIO accounts for approximately 1.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,975 shares of company stock worth $5,515,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 7,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,117. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

