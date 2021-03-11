Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,294. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

