Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.