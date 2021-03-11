Origo Market Capitalization Reaches $3.72 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $970,435.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

