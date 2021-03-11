OrganiGram’s (OGI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

OGI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $859.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

