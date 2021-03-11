OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OGI traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,588. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

