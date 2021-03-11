Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.55 on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 1,290,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.