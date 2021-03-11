Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

