Oppenheimer Comments on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

LL opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $696.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.