Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

