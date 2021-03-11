Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,492,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

