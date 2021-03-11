Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

