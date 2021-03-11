Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

