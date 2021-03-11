Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

