Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU stock opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

