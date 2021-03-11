Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

