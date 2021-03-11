OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.65 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $3.72. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. OpGen shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 364,686 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

