OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Arvind Gupta Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,631.83).
OPG stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.37. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.97.
About OPG Power Ventures
