OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Arvind Gupta Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

OPG stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.37. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.97.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

