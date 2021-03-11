Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.18. 1,999,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,013,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ontrak from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

