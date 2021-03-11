Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTRK stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 92,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,892. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

