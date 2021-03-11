OneRoot Network Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $200,858.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

