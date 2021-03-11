One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.83. 479,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 737,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.