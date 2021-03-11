ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $55.41 on Monday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last three months.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

