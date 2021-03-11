OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.51

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $53.25. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 13,503 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

