OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

