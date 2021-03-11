OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. OMRON has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OMRON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,575,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in OMRON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

