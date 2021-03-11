Omnitude Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.