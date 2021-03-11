Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.02

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 45903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,951,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

