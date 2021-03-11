Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $238.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $222.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.87.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.