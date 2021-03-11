Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Okta stock opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.24. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

