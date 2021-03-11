Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $14.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.