Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $31.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 441,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,622,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grace Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

