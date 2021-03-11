Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oblong’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oblong.

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OBLG stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLG. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

