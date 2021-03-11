Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.