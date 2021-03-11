Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
